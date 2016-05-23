Sandra “Candy” Christophe from Re-Entry Solutions is awarded the first Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

“Wow, what a blessing!” exclaims Christophe, as she receives a plaque, flowers and gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Re-Entry Solutions, organized in 2010, is a non-profit organization which coordinates with existing community resources and develops new resources to help break the cycle of individuals returning into the prison system. Re-Entry focuses primarily on employment, housing, and family restoration.

Re-Entry has provided services to 500 returning citizens by establishing a pipeline to employment with community partners, through conducting job readiness, interviewing skills, internships and job placement.

Many statistics show that individuals who have parents who were incarcerated are more likely to also be incarcerated at some point in their life. Through Re-Entry Solutions’ housing and support services, the key is to break that cycle. In the upcoming months, Re-Entry Solutions will break ground on a new transitional complex in Alexandria, which will include support services, family counseling, a shared community garden, healthy lifestyle program, and financial management training.

For more information on Re-Entry Solutions, visit their website at www.re-entrysolutions4la.com.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.