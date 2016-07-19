Rev. Grady Blackwell from Alexandria, La., is awarded the third Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Surrounded by family and friends, Rev. Blackwell receives a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Rev. Blackwell is a retired Air Force veteran who is active in the community as a member of the Alexandria Citywide Revival, Rapides Parish Coliseum Board and the Interfaith Interdenominational Group. Through his church, First St. Mark Baptist Church in Alexandria, Rev. Blackwell provides a free prayer breakfast every Thursday for the community, paid for often at his own expense.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.