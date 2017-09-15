Rabbi Judy Caplan Ginsburgh, founder of the organizations 100 Women Who Care About Central Louisiana and Central Louisiana Arts and Healthcare, is awarded July 2017’s Hometown Hero award. It was presented by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Bro. James Greer, head pastor of Journey Church.

Wiggins and Greer surprised Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh with a plaque and gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

“It’s just nice that people appreciate what you do, Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh said about winning the award. “I don’t think any of us do things to get thanks, but it’s nice when you are appreciated.”

Caplan Ginsburgh, an Alexandria native, was ordained as a rabbi in 2014 by the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute and now gives her service to Temple B’nai Israel in Monroe, La.

In Alexandria, Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh founded two non-profit organizations. The first, Central Louisiana Arts and Healthcare, provides arts programming in healthcare settings for patients, family and medical staff to assist in stress relief and healing during the medical process. The second, 100 Women Who Care About Central Louisiana, is an organization of women who provide financial backing to community projects by local non-profit organizations.

As founder and executive director Central Louisiana Arts and Healthcare, Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh also organizes events to raise funds and awareness for many arts and healthcare projects. One such event is the annual Follies and Art Exhibit at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center, where doctors, nurses and community members perform entertainment acts and present artwork.

Non-profit organizations in Central Louisiana submit applications to 100 Women Who Care About Central Louisiana for assistance in financing projects within their non-profit to benefit the community. Three are selected four times per year to present their application during a luncheon organized by Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh of the 100 Women Who Care membership. The 100 members vote for a wining non-profit, and each member writes a $100 check to present to the winning non-profit, totaling $10,000.

Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh attributes her foundation of volunteerism, service and giving to her parents. “I’ve had great role models,” she said. “My parents were both very giving to the community.”

“I think God puts us on on this earth to make a difference in the world, and God gives us certain gifts,” Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh said. “If we are lucky, we figure out what those gifts are, and if we are even luckier, we share them with the world. I think that’s what God wants us to do.”

In her spare time, Rabbi Ginsburgh is involved with the Rotary Club of Alexandria, sings professionally across the country and teaches music to children.

“To be called a Hometown Hero, that’s a big thing,” Rabbi Caplan Ginsburgh said after looking at the plaque she received once again feeling humbled and happy that she can make a difference in Central Louisiana. Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance responds to her, “It is a big thing.”

For more information on Central Louisiana Arts and Healthcare, click here. For more information on 100 Women Who Care About Central Louisiana, click here.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.