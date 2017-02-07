Michael “Mike” Johnson is awarded the ninth Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Wiggins and Greer surprised Johnson during a meeting of the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance (NRBIA) at Louisiana College in Pineville. They presented him a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Also in attendance at the meeting for the surprise were associates and employees of his law firm — Johnson, Siebeneicher & Ingram, along with his wife and mother, plus son and daughter who traveled from their homes out of town.

“I can’t even put into words how honored I am,” Johnson emotionally said after receiving the Hometown Hero award. “My family was here. My office was here… I don’t know if I deserve such a recognition.”

Johnson adds, “There are so many people who love Pineville and North Rapides. If loving a community and having faith in a community is a requirement (to be a Hometown Hero), I guess I qualify.”

Johnson currently serves as president of the NRBIA, an organization which promotes healthy relationships among local businesses and helps to recruit businesses to choose Rapides Parish as a place to operate. He also serves on the executive board of the Louisiana Association of Busuiness and Industry, where he serves on the Tort Reform Advisory Committee. He is also a former president of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson is a lawyer by profession, who founded and is the CEO of Johnson, Siebeneicher & Ingram Law Firm, with offices located in Pineville and Baton Rouge.

In his very active law career, Johnson once served as a special assistant attorney general for the State of Louisiana, a clerk for the Louisiana State Senate in the Constitutional Law division, and was a member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Special Task Force on Insurance and Civil Litigation.

Johnson was a gubernatorial appointee on the Louisiana State Board of Ethics and the Louisiana State Police Commission.

Johnson was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to serve as City Court Judge for the City of Pineville, and also has served as its City Attorney. During that time as City Attorney, he served as president of the Louisiana Association of City Attorneys.

Currently, Johnson serves as magistrate for the towns of Ball and Georgetown.

Johnson became the founding president of the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA organizations, both of which are dedicated to the prevention and treatment of neglected and abused children. He also served on the Juvenile Justice and Courts – Rapides Parish Task Force, in order to help protect the rights of children in the legal system.

Outside of his legal profession, Johnson is on the Board of Trustees for Louisiana College and is a member of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s Board of Directors, Central Louisiana Jump Start Education Initiative, Workforce Investment Agency for Rapides Parish, Workforce Development, the Rotary Club of Alexandria, Alexandria Children’s Museum, the restoration of Pineville’s Old Dairy Barn, the Ministers of Economic Development, the Renaissance Home for Youth and the Salvation Army.

“I am in a profession that gives me the opportunity to serve on a lot of boards and to be involved in things. That’s over many years,” Johnson said. However, Johnson believes you don’t need specific credentials to serve a community.

“You don’t have to be special to volunteer,” Johnson said. “There are lots of needs in this community… Even if it is just one thing.. If you can give of yourself back, then you are just pushing the ball along so that someone else can benefit.”

With tears in his eyes, Johnson passionately believes he wouldn’t be on this path in life if it wasn’t for many positive role models and the spirit of charity offered to him by others. “Anything I have been successful with or benefit is been because someone else did (it). That’s how I was raised, and that’s how I raised my children,” he said.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.