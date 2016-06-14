Micah Murrell from Grant Parish, La., is awarded the second Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

“I want to thank you (Wiggins and Greer), and I give God the glory for his grace,” says Murrell, as he receives a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Murrell is a Student Resource Officer with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Department and leads the Grant Parish DARE program. Along with his daytime duties, he is the Youth Pastor of Alpine Baptist Church in Tioga, mentoring the area’s youth into a life of praise and service. If that all doesn’t keep him busy, his family also contributes their home to exchange students who come to study in the U.S.

One such student, Cici Keller from Germany, is returning home after completing her studies and staying in the Murrell home. Keller nominated him for the award prior to her leaving. She tells her host father, Murrell, “You are amazing, and I am glad you are my host dad. You are fun, and you are cool, and sometimes you are silly. I remember what you told me… that I love you, and I wanted to tell you that I love you too.”

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.