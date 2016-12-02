Kecia Nugent, transportation manager for the Grant Parish School board, is awarded the seventh Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Surprised inside the Grant Parish School Board’s boardroom by colleagues, Wiggins and Greer presented Nugent a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

After the presentation of the Hometown Hero surprise, Nugent received a second surprise, a phone call from Grant Parish School Board Superintendent Lisa Jackson, congratulating her on all her hard work for the students and families of Grant Parish.

Nugent has worked for the Grant Parish School Board for the past 10 years. In that time, she has performed above and beyond helping children stay safe to and from school. Nugent has helped the school board receive a new fleet of buses with air conditioning, managed the transportation system in a way that has shortened bus ride times for students, and implemented safety cameras inside and outside the buses.

The bus drivers whom Nugent supervises, some present at the surprise ceremony, all had glowing comments about her as a boss and coworker. However, when Nugent talks about them, she freely admits that she couldn’t be who she could be without the support of those around her each day.

Dorris Phillips, Nugent’s “right-hand” whom she called out specifically, assists with evenings filled with calls from concerned parents, accidents, classes, conferences, bus maintenance, being short handed, and keeping up with laws and regulations. Along with the bus drivers, everyone works cohesively in order to provide safety and security for the students of the parish.

Nominated by her daughter, Samantha, she explains her mother’s passion for her work. “She doesn’t see her work as just a job; she puts her heart into it.”

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.