Greta Jones from Cenla Alliance for Animals (CAFA) is awarded January 2017’s Hometown Hero award, presented by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Wiggins surprised Jones at the shelter run by Cenla Alliance for Animals (CAFA). They presented her a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Reacting from the surprise, Jones humbly says about her work, “the animals are our love… my love. We got to take care of them and try to save them.”

Her passion for animal rescue is palatable, as she explains moments of meeting animals put astray by neglect and abuse that she felt compelled to help.

“I’ve been saving animals for years,” Jones said. “I found this dog on the side of the road, and the momma dog is dead, and a couple of the puppies are dead, and I’d bring a dog home. I’d nurture it, and find it a home.” She also recalls another incident, “a dog was at a lake — somebody bring it to me — and one was named ‘Alligator,’ because she was going to be alligator bait.”

Jones is a retired teacher who now spends her free time at CAFA rehabilitating rescued and vulnerable animals, even opening her home to them, until they are found a suitable home for adoption. Nominated to be a Hometown Hero by her friend Suzanne, she believes Jones is the heart and soul of CAFA.

Among many of the things Jones does for CAFA, she assists with medical treatment of the animals, daily feedings, cleaning the animals’ temporary housing, and giving them the love and attention the animals were desperately denied prior to arriving at CAFA.

Once homes are found for the many dogs and cats CAFA rescues, Jones will transport many of the rehabilitated pets to their new home. Some trips go as far as Rhode Island and Connecticut to bring pets to their new families, where animal care laws are stringent.

Jones believes spaying and neutering your pets helps protect and control animal populations in Central Louisiana. “We have too many dogs down here,” she said. “Up North, they have spay and neuter laws.”

Jones also wants pet owners to invest in their pet, such as heartworm preventative and shots to prevent the parvo virus, and to speak to a veterinarian for overall pet care.

Despite the extraordinary measures of CAFA and people such as Jones, their work is done on a very limited budget. Donations are crucial to keep their operation going. “We (CAFA) keeps growing and growing,” Jones said. “We got 21 more dogs coming to us.”

Financial donations can be made to assist the mission of Cenla Alliance for Animals. Donations can be mailed to Post Office Box 8641, Alexandria, LA 71306 (Use Tax ID 72-1008673 for your contribution). You can also visit CAFA’s website at www.cenlaanimals.com.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.