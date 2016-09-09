Frederick Smith from Jonesville, La., is awarded the fourth Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Surrounded by family, friends and the football team of Block High School, Wiggins presented Smith a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

As an assistant coach for Block High School’s football team, Smith was finishing a team practice before a rainstorm arrived in Jonesville to interrupt their preparedness for the first game of the season. However, that didn’t complete his schedule for the day.

Smith says he had a dinner gathering he was helping to prepare later in the evening at the fire station in Jonesville, where he serves as lieutenant. When he is not on the football field or at the fire station, he is an auxiliary officer for the police department in Sicily Island, La., maintenance supervisor at Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez, Miss., and assists the ill and mentally challenged at Riverland Medical Center in Vidalia, La.

Smith’s heartfelt passion for giving is recognized by the community, as they applauded him on the Block High practice field. However, the person who nominated him to be a Hometown Hero, his niece Rosa George, believes deeply he deserves every honor that he receives.

When George was battling cancer and the family’s financial resources were limited, Smith was there to help take care of her. Inspired by her willingness to beat her diagnosis, Smith created a “cancer float” to be displayed during Block High School’s homecoming parade to honor all those who have survived and who have lost the battle. George was the first VIP rider on the float in its first year. The float became such a huge hit in Jonesville, it is now a permanent attraction each year during the homecoming parade.

James Greer, pastor of Journey Church, in a post-award interview, says Smith “… is not only a Hero, but also a very busy Hero.”

His wife, Yolsheka Smith, smiles with pride and laughs in amazement at her husband’s boundless enthusiasm to do more and more to help people. “(He has) too much energy,” she says.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.