Deville’s Craig Smith receives Hometown Hero award

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Craig Smith has been committed to the Deville Community for years. His mother passed down the commitment to serving. Craig is the Vice President of the Neighborhood Watch Group, he is the President of the Men’s Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Johns Catholic Church. He is very involved in the Crossroads Committee that puts on the Christmas Parade and the Easter Extravaganza, and he cooks for many benefits.

Craig also serves as Police Juror for District C, and he’s truly the “go to” person when something needs to be done. We truly appreciate his generous time and work.