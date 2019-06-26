Deville’s Craig Smith receives Hometown Hero award

Hometown Heroes
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Craig Smith has been committed to the Deville Community for years. His mother passed down the commitment to serving. Craig is the Vice President of the Neighborhood Watch Group, he is the President of the Men’s Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Johns Catholic Church. He is very involved in the Crossroads Committee that puts on the Christmas Parade and the Easter Extravaganza, and he cooks for many benefits.

Craig also serves as Police Juror for District C, and he’s truly the “go to” person when something needs to be done. We truly appreciate his generous time and work.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to win a free umbrella

Umbrella Giveaway - WebAd 300x250_1559244371184.jpg.jpg

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss