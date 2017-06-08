Ashley Mack, executive ministry coordinator for Family of Grace Church, is awarded April 2017’s Hometown Hero award. It was presented by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Josh Poe, executive pastor of Journey Church.

Wiggins and Poe surprised Mack with a plaque and gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

In her role at Family of Grace, Mack heads the after-school tutoring program, “Cultivate,” for first through fifth grade students who attend Martin Park Elementary. She also manages “Undefeated,” an outreach program for children on Wednesday nights. “We’re bussing kids from all over the city,” Mack said. “(We are) just bringing them in and love on them, give them some time to truly be kids and hopefully reach them for Jesus Christ.”

Mack joined the ministry of Family of Grace in January 2013, after she graduated from LSUA. During her many ministries and missions, she has served at a camp for six years, served on leadership teams for various Baptist ministries and does work within Alexandria’s inner city.

Outside of Family of Grace, Mack has worked for summer camps attending Tall Timbers Baptist Conference Center in Forest Hill and is a member of the Junior League of Alexandria.

Mack is also on the board for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Rapides Parish. “There’s kids in the community that truly need help and guidance, and I believe CASA provides some great, wonderful resources for kids who are neglected or abused to be able to have a successful life… to be able to build (children up)… repair those relationships… repair that trust with the community,” she said.

Before her graduation from college, Mack completed a missionary internship in Atlanta through the North American Mission Board, where she helped with an urban soccer league for youth and assisted a local church implement ministry efforts.

Holding the Hometown Heroes plaque in her hands, Mack tearfully explained why she believed helping and guiding children is her life’s calling. “I just love kids, and I want kids to have all the opportunities that I had to be able to be successful in life,” she said.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.