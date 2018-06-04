Ann Lowrey, Deputy City Attorney and Chief Diversity Officer for the City of Alexandria, is awarded the April 2018 Hometown Heroes award.

Lowrey is active in her role as the director of the city’s Human Relations Commission, as she provides her time and service to make the city more inclusive to its citizens through dialogue and community outreach projects.

“I call myself the ‘chief people officer,” Lowrey said. “I like to promote the idea that we are all equally human.”

Lowrey also helps provide community services for those suffering from homelessness, substance abuse and HIV, through her additional work with Manna House and Central Louisiana Aids Support Services (CLASS).

Lowrey highly believes in the spirit of community involvement. “If people want to live in the kind of place where the kinds of things they like to see are happening, then just jump in and get involved,” she said. “Everybody can contribute something.”