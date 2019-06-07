ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Andria Fontenot, Photographer for the Louisiana Heart Gallery is awarded the April 2019 Hometown Heroes award by WNTZ FOX 48 and Eric Irons, general manager of Vaughn Automotive Group.

Andria Fontenot started the Foster Care Closet where any foster parents can go and get clothes, furniture and supplies for their foster children. She is a photographer by trade and started the La Heart Gallery where she takes and post pictures of children available for adoption. If that is not enough, she and her husband have their own children but also foster others. They have a 6 month old right now.