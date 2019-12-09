Laborde Earles and Alvin Kamara’s Dreambuilders Foundation support the YWCA

Alexandria, LA –Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers has once again partnered with Alvin Kamara and his Dreambuilders Foundation program to support community organizations that empower children. Laborde Earles and Kamara chose the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Alexandria/Pineville as their charity because of its mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., David Laborde and Digger Earles from Laborde Earles will visit the YWCA (5912 James St., Alexandria, LA 71303) and present a $5,000 check from the Dreambuilders Foundation.

“We are thankful for our partnership with Alvin Kamara to support the youth within our community of Alexandria,” Earles said.

For more information on the YWCA, email Katie@ywcaalex.org or visit https://www.ywcaalex.org/

