The Rapides Foundation encourages you to “Have a Healthy Holiday”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is encouraging everyone to “Have a Healthy Holiday” with healthier holiday recipes and preparation videos, simple exercise videos, and tips to keep you on track with your health goals during the busy holiday season.

To give you a jump-start on a healthy holiday menu, the Foundation features 30 recipes on its website. Preparation videos for each of the featured recipes are available to watch on the website, social media platforms and on the Foundation’s YouTube channel.

The Foundation can also help you learn how to incorporate simple exercises into your daily activities. Video demonstrations of simple exercises like squats, bends, pushups, lunges and many others are available to view. A challenge calendar with daily fitness and nutrition challenges is also available for download.

All of the recipes, preparation videos, and exercise videos can be found by visiting the Have a Healthy Holidays page or by visiting the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or YouTube.

Here are some tips for creating a healthy holiday plan during this busy season:

Eat Smart: Choose fresh, non-processed food options whenever possible. Before leaving for a party, drink plenty of water, and eat a light snack like raw vegetables or a piece of fruit to curb your appetite. You will be less tempted to overindulge.

Cook right: Choose one of our healthy recipes for your holiday table. You can watch a demonstration of how to prepare each featured recipe on our website.

Get moving: Sneak in any calorie-burning activity you can. Check out the exercise tips and videos on our website and YouTube channel. Some other simple tips: take the stairs, dance, play with your kids, and trim the tree. It may not seem like much, but any extra activity throughout the day will burn calories and relieve stress.

Sleep well: Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night. You may be tempted to stay up until the wee hours wrapping presents, but research has shown that constant sleep deprivation leads to weight gain. Sleeping well will keep your metabolism and body running at top speed and efficiency.

Find joy: Laugh, reflect and enjoy the time spent with the people you love. There’s so much more to the holidays than overindulging.

Let rapidesfoundation.org be your healthy holiday resource for delicious recipes, cooking and exercise videos, and holiday tips. It’s all there to help you and your family Eat smart, Cook right and Get moving!