Share-a-Toy and Spread the Joy!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – It’s the most wonderful time of year, and the Children’s Advocacy Network has kicked off their annual toy drive! The goal every year is to ensure that each child in care has a gift and feels special at Christmas, and Cenla always helps make it happen!

Each of the CASA offices will be collecting gifts!

Visit https://www.childrensadvocacy.net/about to find the location of your local CASA office. (Serving the parishes of Rapides, LaSalle, Grant, Avoyelles, Winn, Catahoula, and Concordia)