Measuring up at a Louisiana Christmas tree farm

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — With a ten-foot measuring stick, in a forest of opportunity, that’s where you find Connor Ovideo and his and family.

They’re out shopping in a mall as big as all of America.

It’s 30 acres.

Growing green and lush on Louisiana land, Christmas trees are the reason for the decision of the season.

With thousands and thousands of trees, how do you pick your perfect tree?

With help from the folks at Tiger Branch Christmas Trees in Covington, Louisiana.

It’s a family farm that’s been in the business for 35 years.

They know, if all you want for Christmas is the tree.

You got it.

The perfect one.

It’s the one you picked.