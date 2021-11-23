ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans for a holly jolly good time

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year in New Orleans and one event is sure to take the holiday season to the next level! ChristmasFest 2021 combines food, games, rides, and all the holly jolly fun that is sure to have something for everyone.
Event Details
- December 17-22 and December 25-30
- Hosted at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
- Visitor sessions divided into 4.5 hour time slots with limited capacity
- Buy tickets here
- Come one, come all for festive events and family activities!
Activities
ChristmasFest will return to the Big Easy with “The Big Freezy,” a reimagined ice zone. There, visitors can find a real ice-skating rink, an expanded magical slope slide, and a brand-new ice bocce court. Organizers say the popular Skating with Santa event will make its second appearance at the Fest as well.
All ages are welcome at ChristmasFest, where there is sure to be something for everyone. Other festivities include:
- Awaiting the magical performaces on the Holiday Stage
- Taking flight on the Big Blast Blizzard ride
- Strolling along the Winter Woodland Way
- Festing on holiday treats at the Chalet Cafe or Tinsel Tavern
- Catch a ride aboard the Kringle Carousel
- Explore the Yuletide Market for unique crafts and stocking stuffers
Tickets, Parking, and COVID-19 Protocol
Tickets
Festivalgoers can purchase tickets in advance or onsite during box office hours. Organizers say festivities will be divided into 4.5-hour time slots with limited capacity to encourage social distancing. Because some time slots will sell out quickly, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets early to receive desired time slots.
Pricing
- $20 during weekdays
- $25 for Saturday and Sunday admission
- Special advance group pricing ($15/person) available for parties of 15 or more
Parking
Parking will be available across from the ChristmasFest Hall H entrance (map here). Those traveling long miles are encouraged to enhance their holiday stay at the Papa Noel hotel.
COVID-19 Protocol
Event details are subject to change based on state and local COVID-19 guidelines. ChristmasFest will follow the mandates in place, which include:
- Attendees ages 12 and over, will be required to show proof of vaccine and/or a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours in order to gain entry with their ticket.
- Attendees ages 11 and under do not have any additional requirement on their entry.
- Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged. (Subject to change based on City/State guidelines.)
For the latest updates about on-site safety protocols and/or any admission requirements, click here.
“We are delighted to offer this special holiday celebration to the New Orleans community and visitors once again,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center President. “As this is our eighth year with this exciting holiday attraction, we look forward to bringing holiday cheer and a bit of normalcy to kids and parents alike.”
Get Connected
For more information, click here to visit the ChristmasFest website, or visit the Fest on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.