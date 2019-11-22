The Texas Tenors host Branson Christmas Music Show Special Thanksgiving weekend

Branson, Mo. – Enjoy an Ozark Mountain Christmas celebration Thanksgiving Weekend on Nexstar and Tribune stations across America. The Texas Tenors will host the hourlong Branson Christmas Music Show Special, bringing the music and joy of Branson’s entertainers from the stages of their own theaters right into your home. This unique Christmas television program showcases holiday fun and festivities from dozens of live shows and family attractions.

Along with some very familiar musical family names like the Lennons and Osmonds, the music and joy of the season continues throughout the show with songs from Clay Cooper, Grand Jubilee, The Bretts, The Haygoods, The Hughes Family, The Presleys, The Duttons, Branson Famous Baldknobbers, the cast from Showboat Branson Belle, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and highlights of the classic “A Dickens Christmas Carol,” featured during Nov. and Dec. at Silver Dollar City theme park.

With literally millions of lights nestled in the beautiful Ozark mountains, and many live Christmas show entertainment options, there is no better family show for the holidays! Mark your calendar for The Branson Christmas Music Show Special on Thanksgiving Weekend. Check your local listings for times.