The homemade pie crust recipe you have to try!

If you want to step up your game this Thanksgiving, try making your own pie crust! This recipe results in the butteriest, flakiest crust, which is perfect for any kind of pie.

Ingredients

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

4 tablespoons ice cold water

Directions

In a medium deep mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, and sugar. Add the butter, and cut into the flour using a pastry blender, leaving large chunks of butter remaining. Stir in the water with a spatula until the dough starts to come together.

Shape the dough into a disk and chill in the fridge until firm and cold, at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days.

Let the dough sit at room temperature for up to 10 minutes, or until slightly pliable.

Roll the dough out on a generously floured work surface. Keep turning the dough after every roll to ensure it doesn’t stick to the counter and is of even thickness. Use your hands to cup the edges of the dough to keep it smooth and prevent cracks. Add additional flour to the dough, the counter, and your rolling pin as needed. Roll out into a 12 to 14-inch circle, depending on how deep your pie tin is.

Gently roll the dough up and around the rolling pin then unroll and drape over a 9-inch pie tin. Gently press into the pie tin, being careful to avoid stretching it to fit. Use scissors or a knife to trim the excess dough, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Fold the overhang under itself and crimp or flute.

Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

If the pie recipe calls for a prebaked shell, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line the chilled crust with foil pressed gently into the bottom and sides, leaving an overhang to protect the edges of the crust from burning.

Fill the crust with pie weights, rice, or dried beans. Place on a rimmed baking pan. Bake until cooked through and golden brown, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and carefully remove the foil and pie weights. If the bottom of the crust is too pale, return to the oven to brown for a few minutes longer. Let cool on a cooling rack.