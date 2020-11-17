Target Black Friday ad: Here are the best deals for 2020

(NEXSTAR) – Target’s 2020 Black Friday deals are here – and what was once a single, chaotic day of shopping is now a full month of deals – with doorbusters accessible from the comfort of your living room couch.

There’s also good news for savvy shoppers as Target will also match prices through December 24.

Target is rolling out a new series of deals each week of November with the circular available on Target’s website.

The best Black Friday deals for Nov. 15-21 include:

$50 off Apple AirPods Pro ($199) and $30 off AirPods ($129.99)

$30 off assorted models of Apple Watches

50% off Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Up to 30% off TVs and sound bars

40% off of Kristin Ess flat and curling irons

Women’s and children’s clothing starting at $4.

BlackFriday.com shared a preview of the final week’s ad (Nov. 22-28) and claims the retailer saved the best for last, matching many Amazon deals from a Black Friday ad Monday. Since Target’s deals start two days later and feature multiple Amazon products, shoppers who miss out on something from Amazon might be able to find it at Target.

Here are some of the hottest deals according to BlackFriday.com: