QUIZ: Think you know your Thanksgiving trivia?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Enjoying a Spanish Coffee at Huber’s Cafe sits near the top of most everyone’s "Must do while in Portland" list. At Portland’s oldest restaurant, the caffeinated, boozy and flaming drink will warm your soul on any of those cool, rainy days the Rose City is known for.

But, it’s not Huber’s only claim to fame. They also serve turkey dinners. Lot’s of turkey dinners. Dozens a day, hundreds a month and thousands per year.