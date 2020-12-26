Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mysterious monolith appeared on Christmas morning in San Francisco… and it’s made of gingerbread?

Tossing all COVID safety and germaphobia aside, one San Franciscan said he saw another lick the monolith and confirm it was indeed the Christmas cookie, held together with frosting.

the gingerbread monolith is real. so real that i even watched someone lick it, and then i proceeded to say a prayer for them. on that note, merry monolith! pic.twitter.com/ceyGDbKPVB — Josh Ackerman (@joshuaackerman) December 25, 2020

It’s towering over the city from Corona Heights Park.

Gumdrops line the sides of the vertical gingerbread structure. But we beg of you, do not take a bite.

Courtesy: Josh Ackerman

The cookie tower models after mysterious metal monoliths that popped up around the world: First in Utah, and then across the sea in Romania (pictured below), and even one down in Southern California.

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a metal structure sticks out from the ground on the Batca Doamnei hill, outside Piatra Neamt, northern Romania. (Robert Iosub/ziarpiatraneamt.ro via AP, File)

The origin of the gingerbread monolith is unclear. We do not know why it’s there, or what the creator wants from us. Maybe it’s just enough silliness to spread Christmas joy.

We’ll take our gingerbread on a plate.