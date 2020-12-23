Have you seen the Elf on the Shelf? Check out these viewers’ photos!

NEW ORLEANS – Each year, the Elf on the Shelf returns to families across the country to make sure kids are behaving in order to receive gifts from Santa!
But sometimes, those Elves can get a little mischievous themselves.
WGNO asked viewers to send in photos of what their Elf was up to… and they did not disappoint!
Is your Elf on the Shelf surprising your family this holiday season? We want to see them!
Send your pictures or videos to pics@wgno.com and they may be featured on-air! Happy Holidays!