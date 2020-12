BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) -- While a lot has changed in 2020, one thing remains the same -- Louisianans are still searching for the perfect holiday gift. A new report from AT&T Experts found people want to give gifts that fall in line with the lifestyle changes many Americans have made since the start of the pandemic.

In Louisiana, it's no secret that there has always been a passion for cooking and now, the coronavirus has amplified that love for both amateur and proficient cooks. To reflect this, AT&T Experts found that one kitchen appliance is taking front and center this holiday season -- the air fryer.