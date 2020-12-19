Dr Fauci: ‘I vaccinated Santa Claus myself.’ Says Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick is ready for Christmas

(WTVO) — With Christmas Day quickly approaching, Dr. Fauci answered the question on many of our children’s minds.

“Will Santa still be able to visit me in coronavirus season? What if he can’t go to anyone’s house or near his reindeer?” asked 9-year-old Paxton.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN to discuss how Santa Claus will stay safe while delivering kids their presents across the globe.

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.



“I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

“I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go!” Dr. Fauci said assuredly. “He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about.”

