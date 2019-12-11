Disney-inspired Christmas lights display in Far East El Paso goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — ‘Rae of Light’ is a Disney-inspired Christmas light show that has gone social media viral.

Creator of ‘Rae of Light’, Ricardo Carrillo, said the show started two years ago when it was his daughter Susana Rae’s first Christmas.

Carrillo noticed that it not only gave joy to Susana Rae but also to the El Paso Community. “When I finished it I knew we had something nice but when it finally blew up the way it did I didn’t realize how special it would be to people.”

The Carrillo family plans to continue the Christmas light show for themselves and the city of El Paso for many years to come. “We hope that people can get their minds off of things for a little while and get the sense of joy that I feel when I watch a show like this,” said Carrillo.

The home is located in Far East El Paso at 1356 Gema María. The Carrillo family kindly asks for those coming to the show to please park outside the cul-de-sac and try not to block their neighbors’ driveways.

For exact show times and dates go to Facebook and search “Rae of Light – Christmas Light Show El Paso TX”.

If you’re unable to visit, you can watch the show on YouTube by CLICKING HERE.