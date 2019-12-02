City’s Twelve Nights of Christmas kicks off December 1

Alexandria, Louisiana (Nov. 27, 2019)—The City of Alexandria and corporate partners kick off the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 1, with The 12 Nights of Christmas, a series of special concerts and activities planned throughout the Christmas season.

The City of Alexandria Division of Community Services has coordinated this community holiday tradition for the past several years. We are grateful for the various businesses and organizations that sponsor the events and provide entertainment and refreshments each evening. The events may be free or a fee may be charged and all events are open to the general public. Each night is based on the verses from the popular holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The Twelve Nights of Christmas begins at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, with a performance of “The Nutcracker,” at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center.

The seasonal events continue through Dec. 19 with parades, music, home tours and performances by various holiday musical groups, churches and more. A full schedule of The Twelve Nights of Christmas is below.

For more information, contact the Division of Community Services at (318) 449-5225.

1- THE NUTCRACKER: 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center, 1202 Third St. Children $13, Adults $18 and Seniors $15.

2- KCS HOLIDAY EXPRESS: 4-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, Pineville railroad tracks at Melrose Street in Pineville.

3- PILGRIMAGE TO BETHLEHEM: 6-9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Jackson and Fourth streets.

A VERY ELECTRONIC CHRISTMAS: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 at Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center, 1202 Third St.

4- CANDYLAND CHRISTMAS: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum, 1403 Third St.

5- A CHRISTMAS STORY CONCERT: 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5011 Jackson St. Ext.

6- CHRISTMAS MUSICAL EVENT: 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 at The Pentecostals of Alexandria, 2817 Rapides Ave.

7- AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Kent Plantation House, 3601 Bayou Rapides Ave.

8- ALEXWINTERFETE: 5-10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12; 4-11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14; Noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, Downtown Alexandria.

9- PINEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, Main Street in Pineville.

A-TOWN JAZZ CONCERT: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, Hurst Loft, 1611 Washington St.

10- HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES: 3-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, Garden District Neighborhood Foundation.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SAFARI: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, Alexandria Zoo, 3016 Masonic Drive.

CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR: 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center, 1202 Third St.

11- ALEXANDRIA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, Downtown Alexandria.

LIVE NATIVITY: 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, First United Methodist Church, 2727 Jackson St.

12- VICTORY BELLS, 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 19, Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 Second St.

