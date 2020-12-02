Candy Cane Lane spreads holiday joy this Winter; New additions in 2020

CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — The trees are decked with jingle bells and lights galore as Candy Cane lane has been spreading holiday joy throughout the season for a few weeks. You’ll not only see over one million lights when you drive through, but musical pieces as well.

“There are six different sections that have music behind them and you can roll down your window, turn the heat on, and sing along. And then we also have a section of synchronized music with their radio,” said Ben Hanson, Owner of Candy Cane Lane.

While they’ve only been open a few weeks, the owners say the line has been busier than most years.

“There have been more people, but this is a COVID-19 safe holiday. You can’t get more socially distant than being in your cars with your family,” said Hanson.

The holiday lights trail at Candy Cane Lane runs every night from 6 pm to 10 pm until January 2nd. There is a $20 vehicle fee to get in.