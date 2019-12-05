A CLOSER LOOK: 2019 holiday shipping dates

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Mailing packages during the holidays usually means advance planning for (hopefully) guaranteed arrival dates and comparing shipping prices from mailing companies.

Here is a list of what agencies offer to get your package(s) to the right destination. Ho-ho-hopefully it all works out!

United States Postal Service (USPS):

Recommended shipping deadlines for expected delivery by December 25.

Dec. 9 APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code 093 only ) Priority/First-Class Mail

) Priority/First-Class Mail Dec. 11 APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority/First-Class Mail

Dec. 14 USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18 APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express

) USPS Priority Mail Express Dec. 20 First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 Priority Mail

Dec. 23 Priority Mail Express (not guaranteed for 12/25 delivery)

Packages mailed to the military or at diplomatic posts get a discounted price: $18.45 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box.

You may also send your package online at usps.com.

Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day USPS expects to deliver 800 million packages. Service will include Sunday deliveries with 8 million packages on that day through December.

USPS’s busiest time is the two weeks before Christmas. Nearly 2.5 billion pieces of First-Class mail, includes greeting cards, will be processed.

Please note: “Mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up,” per USPS.

United Parcel Service (UPS) is open on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, closed on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, except for UPS Express Critical for urgent packages, you may call 800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com. Click here for UPS daily shipping rates.

UPS offers a complete report on preparing a shipment, determining the rate for national and international shipping, tracking and payment. Click here to read. Heads up, it’s 158 pages.

FedEx, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Home Delivery offers an interactive calendar for you to coordinate deliveries — national and international — get to the designated destination by Wednesday, December 25. Download here.

U.S. to the U.S.

FedEx SameDay City Direct, City Priority, SameDay: Dec. 25

FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx 2Day A.M., FedEx 2Day: Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

FedEx Ground, Home Delivery: Dec. 16

FedEx SmartPost (exceptions apply): Dec. 9

DHL

International courier DHL is the world’s largest logistics company — the agency has service in 220 countries and territories around the world. It has been in business for 50 years. There are not any December 25 deliveries and states, “holidays and mail and package delivery may be delayed or unavailable.”