SAN DIEGO – Major League Baseball history will happen in April as the San Diego Padres embark on a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City — the MLB’s first regular season series ever played there.

“To be able to bring the sport down there and play a major league game in that city, it’s a tremendous opportunity and we’re honored to be a part of it,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner.

The Padres are familiar with games across the border. The team will embark on their fourth series in Mexico with the previous three in Monterey, most recently happening in 2018.

“It’s critical for Major League Baseball to continue to hold games in Mexico,” continued Greupner. “It’s such a passionate and loyal fanbase, really a great country for baseball and the sport of baseball.”

The NL West rivals will face off at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, a ballpark built by and named after a Padres’ minority owner.

According to an article published by Newsweek at the beginning of this season, Hispanic and Latino players make up nearly 30% of Major League Baseball.

“It’s always fun to play internationally,” said Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. “Since I was young, I played a lot of baseball internationally and it’s going to be great for MLB. I think we should do it a lot more.”

“It’s been awesome, the way they’ve been doing it in London and Mexico. I hope someday in the future they will do it in Columbia,” added Padres right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt, a native of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Padres had originally scheduled to make MLB’s Mexico City debut in 2020, with a series scheduled against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the Giants’ first series ever across the Mexican border.