Skip to content
WNTZ
Alexandria
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Newsfeed Now
News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
Crime
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Jury deliberating in Utah case involving major opioid ring
Top Stories
Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
Survivors demand US investigation of Mississippi abuse deals
Italy’s soft-spoken Conte raises his voice, wins new mandate
Atmospheric battle will determine where Dorian hits Florida
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
MLB
NFL
NBA
NCAA
Top Stories
Suspended Browns RB Hunt undergoes sports hernia surgery
Top Stories
Slugging Twins set road HR record in 10-5 rout of White Sox
Orioles to add netting in Camden Yards within foul poles
Twins break homers on road record, get 2 in 3rd for 140
Kobe: Nothing new to rivalry with Shaq
Features
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premier Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
Many schools across America adding El Mariachi bands
Hispanic Heritage Month
Posted:
Aug 29, 2019 / 09:00 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Aug 29, 2019 / 09:00 PM UTC