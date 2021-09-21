Make Chef Aaron Sanchez’s carnitas enchiladas at home

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chef Aaron Sanchez is bringing authentic Mexican food to New Orleans at his downtown restaurant Johnny Sanchez.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he showed us how to make his carnitas enchiladas with one of his rising stars in the kitchen, Saute Chef Camila Arias.

Ingredients:

Carnitas

Chile colorado

Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Mozzarella cheese

Garnish:

Crema

Cotija cheese

Pickled Red Onions

Green Onions

Directions: