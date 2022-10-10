NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rock’n’Bowl is not just a place for bowling in New Orleans. Every Tuesday night, locals and visitors of all ages and races come together to socialize, eat, drink and dance to Latin music.

So if you’re not getting that strike or spare, why not try your hand or your feet at something new?

Residents like Darren Mire, one of the many locals who visits Rock’n’Bowl every week for ‘Latin Night’ says he loves to dance. “We all come here, sometimes there’s a live band sometimes there’s a DJ and we dance.”

When there isn’t live music and a band, there are dance lessons for anyone who wants to learn how to rumba, bachata, salsa, and more. Although Mire loves bachata, he says he loves to let loose on the dance floor with all types of music and people.

“It feels good but you have to practice, we all dance with each other every week and learn from different people, everybody dances differently,” said Mire.

He started dancing in 2012 but he was no fancy foot stepper.

Like Mire, Brenda Melara, the Editor In Chief of ‘Que Pasa’ Newspaper, says she feels like dancing keeps Hispanic traditions alive. “We should take that opportunity to also educate our young Latinos about who we are and where we came from about how important it is to do our traditions in our culture.”

The reoccurring event starts at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The cost varies from $5 to $10, depending if there is live music. Dance lessons are taught at 7 p.m. Rock ‘n’ Bowl is located at 3000 South Carrollton Ave. There is a cash bar and food available to purchase at the venue.

