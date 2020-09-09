Barbie reveals new doll for “Día de Muertos” collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Barbie is celebrating Día de Muertos with a second collectible doll honoring the traditions and rituals of Day of the Dead, according to Mattel.

The Mexican holiday, which begins on Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 2, is celebrated by friends and family honoring late loved ones.

Families gather together to eat, pray, and oftentimes visit cemeteries to decorate the graves of their late family members with altars.

“Barbie Día de Muertos” has a lace embroidered dress with floral and skeleton accents as well as captivating Calavera face paint.

Mattel announced the first collectible of ‘Barbie Día de los Muertos’ last year. The doll is $75.00 and currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock.

