(The Hill) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been subpoenaed for documents by the U.S. Virgin Islands in its case against JPMorgan Chase Bank in connection with sex trafficking by the late Jeffrey Epstein.

In the subpoena, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, investigators in the Virgin Islands are seeking any documents reflecting or regarding communications between Musk and Epstein about JPMorgan, or Musk and JPMorgan about Epstein

The subpoena seeks any documents about fees Musk paid to Epstein or JPMorgan dating back to 2002 and “all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex” in that same period.

The Virgin Islands contend that Musk is “a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan,” but doesn’t accuse Musk of any wrongdoing in the latest filings.

The government of the Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan, alleging the banking giant facilitated the trafficking of minors for sexual abuse by Epstein and knowingly benefitted from the financier’s sex trafficking.

Epstein died in prison before he could go to trial for sex trafficking charges. His longtime associate, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty and sentenced for grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse — many as young as 14 when the abuse began.

Epstein was a client of JPMorgan for roughly 15 years.

“Upon information and belief, JP Morgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” the Virgin Islands’ lawsuit contends.

The Virgin Islands says it initially attempted to subpoena Musk for the documents in April but had difficulty obtaining an address.