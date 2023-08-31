Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has disclosed three trips he accepted from billionaire Harlan Crow last year, according to documents made public Thursday.

Thomas has denied any wrongdoing in accepting the trips, two of which were to Dallas and one to the Adirondacks in New York. For one of the trips, Thomas said he flew private because of security concerns following the leak of the draft abortion opinion.

His new financial disclosure form also includes supplemental information about a 2014 real estate transaction with Crow, which Thomas’s attorney said Thursday was “inadvertently omitted” from past reports.

In 2014, Crow bought three properties from Thomas and his family in Savannah, Ga., transactions that raised the ire of congressional Democrats when they were first publicized in news reports by ProPublica this year.

ProPublica also reported on trips that Crow paid for Thomas in its stories.

Thomas previously said he was advised that the trips he accepted from Crow fell under a personal hospitality exception and did not need to be reported.

In the new disclosure, Thomas indicated the two Dallas trips were for him to be the keynote speaker at conferences held by the American Enterprise Institute.

In February 2022, the justice said he was reimbursed to fly private back from Dallas due to an “unexpected ice storm.” Thomas said he flew private to and from the second conference in May due to security concerns.

“Because of the increased security risk following the Dobbs opinion leak, the May flights were by private plane for official travel as filer’s security detail recommended noncommercial travel whenever possible,” Thomas’s disclosure states.

The extraordinary leak of the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade rattled the court. Fences were installed around the Supreme Court building, and one man was arrested for attempting to murder fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Thomas’s newly disclosed New York trip appears to be to Crow’s private lakeside resort, a location ProPublica reported Thomas has traveled to on multiple past occasions. Thomas listed Keese Mill, N.Y., as the location of the trip, which is the town where the resort is located.

“Flights to and from Adirondacks by private plane and lodging, food, and entertainment at the Adirondacks property, were reportable under and in compliance with the new guidance,” Thomas’s disclosure states.

On Thursday, a lawyer for Thomas defended his activities and disclosures.

“Justice Thomas’s critics allege that he failed to report gifts from wealthy friends. Untrue,” Elliot Berke, an attorney who helped prepare the disclosure, said in a statement.

“He has never accepted a gift from anyone with business before the Court. For anyone who knows him at all, it is clear that no one influences Justice Clarence Thomas’s jurisprudence. But friends are dear, close, and separate,” Berke continued.

The federal judiciary’s policymaking arm clarified its guidance in March that trips and stays at commercial properties should be reported in annual financial disclosure forms by justices and federal judges.

Thomas and fellow conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had both received extensions on their 2022 disclosures, and their forms were made public Thursday. The other justices’ forms were released earlier this summer.

The annual disclosure, which includes descriptions of his investment holdings as well as gifts and reimbursements, follow a series of ProPublica reports detailing Thomas’s friendship with the GOP megadonor.

Those stories have triggered an effort by Democrats in the Senate to institute tougher ethics standards on the Supreme Court. Republicans in the Senate, however, have opposed that effort, with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) repeatedly arguing the Senate should not impede on the judicial branch’s territory.

This story was updated at 10:49 a.m.