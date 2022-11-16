BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning.

The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021.

“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”

School districts earning an “A” for student growth:

Ascension Parish

Bienville Parish

Bossier Parish

Cameron Parish

Central Community School District

DeSoto Parish

East Feliciana Parish

Lafayette Parish

Lincoln Parish

Livingston Parish

Natchitoches Parish

Plaquemines Parish

Rapides Parish

Vermilion Parish

Vernon Parish

Washington Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

West Carroll Parish

West Feliciana Parish

Zachary Community School District

Brumley said these school districts showed growth in student learning.

Top ten Louisiana schools for most student growth:

Belle Rose Primary School in Assumption Parish

John F. Kennedy High School in Orleans Parish

Amite Elementary Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish

Rooted School in Orleans Parish

Meadowview Elementary School in Bossier Parish

Eighty-First Street ECE Center in Caddo Parish

Winnsboro Elementary School in Franklin Parish

Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary in Jefferson Parish

Gibsland-Coleman High School in Bienville Parish

Central Elementary School in Webster Parish

Top ten schools with highest overall performance scores:

Haynes Academy in Jefferson Parish

Patrick F. Taylor Academy in Jefferson Parish

Benjamin Franklin High School in Orleans Parish

Early College Academy in Lafayette Parish

Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts

Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Caddo Parish

Baton Rouge Magnet High School in East Baton Rouge Parish

Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies in Jefferson Parish

Thomas Jefferson Academy in Jefferson Parish

Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish

School systems awarded letter “A” grade in Louisiana:

Zachary Community School District

West Feliciana Parish

Cameron Parish

Ascension Parish

Central Community School District

DeSoto Parish

Vernon Parish

A handful of school systems were not included due to them closing for 18 or more days after Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Those school systems included: Lafourche Parish, St. Charles Parish, St. Helena Parish, St. James Parish, St. John the Baptist Parish and Terrebonne Parish.

