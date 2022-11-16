BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning.
The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021.
“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”
School districts earning an “A” for student growth:
- Ascension Parish
- Bienville Parish
- Bossier Parish
- Cameron Parish
- Central Community School District
- DeSoto Parish
- East Feliciana Parish
- Lafayette Parish
- Lincoln Parish
- Livingston Parish
- Natchitoches Parish
- Plaquemines Parish
- Rapides Parish
- Vermilion Parish
- Vernon Parish
- Washington Parish
- West Baton Rouge Parish
- West Carroll Parish
- West Feliciana Parish
- Zachary Community School District
Brumley said these school districts showed growth in student learning.
Top ten Louisiana schools for most student growth:
- Belle Rose Primary School in Assumption Parish
- John F. Kennedy High School in Orleans Parish
- Amite Elementary Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish
- Rooted School in Orleans Parish
- Meadowview Elementary School in Bossier Parish
- Eighty-First Street ECE Center in Caddo Parish
- Winnsboro Elementary School in Franklin Parish
- Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary in Jefferson Parish
- Gibsland-Coleman High School in Bienville Parish
- Central Elementary School in Webster Parish
Top ten schools with highest overall performance scores:
- Haynes Academy in Jefferson Parish
- Patrick F. Taylor Academy in Jefferson Parish
- Benjamin Franklin High School in Orleans Parish
- Early College Academy in Lafayette Parish
- Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts
- Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Caddo Parish
- Baton Rouge Magnet High School in East Baton Rouge Parish
- Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies in Jefferson Parish
- Thomas Jefferson Academy in Jefferson Parish
- Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish
School systems awarded letter “A” grade in Louisiana:
- Zachary Community School District
- West Feliciana Parish
- Cameron Parish
- Ascension Parish
- Central Community School District
- DeSoto Parish
- Vernon Parish
A handful of school systems were not included due to them closing for 18 or more days after Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Those school systems included: Lafourche Parish, St. Charles Parish, St. Helena Parish, St. James Parish, St. John the Baptist Parish and Terrebonne Parish.
To review performance scores, click here.