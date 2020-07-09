Experts speak out on mental health amid COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— July is Minority Health Awareness Month and for many, the Coronavirus Pandemic is fueling stress and anxiety.

Mental Health Experts say feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression are not uncommon in this type of situation.

The Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health would like to remind people that they are not

alone and there is a wealth of resources available for those struggling during the pandemic.

July is Minority Health Awareness Month and for many, the Coronavirus Pandemic is fueling

stress and anxiety.

Mental Health Experts say feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression

are not uncommon in this type of situation.

The Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health would like to remind people that they are not

alone and there is a wealth of resources available for those struggling during the pandemic.

Appointments can be done virtually.

Click here for additional mental health resources.

Resources at Southern and LSU can be found below:

http://www.subr.edu/page/33

https://lsu.edu/shc/index.php