Yes or no? Mixed bag of answers when people are asked if they would get the COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Doctors are learning more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

So, we decided to get your thoughts about it.

“I’m open to getting the vaccine. I wouldn’t say right now, just 100 percent yes,” said Aeriann Golden.

Angel McMurtry said, “No.”

“I think I would,” said Levi Porter.

“I would. I would,” said Derek Reedom. “Through history with any kind of vaccination, it’s gonna have its ups and downs in the beginning part of the trial. So yes I would get it. Being that I think it would be less casualty with the vaccination than just living with COVID and not taking it.”

Porter added, “What makes me less hesitant about it, at least hearing about it was not distributing a small portion of the virus to bodies like normal vaccines would, but it’s literally sending a message to your body on how to handle it.”

McMurtry explained, “I just feel as though it’s not enough time. I think they need to do a little bit more studying on it. I think, for example, child immunizations. We know what those are. We know how it effects the children. but this one right here, with the COVID, the pandemic, I think there just hadn’t been enough time to actually research it.”

Golden said, “I think in the future, yes, because I do trust science and I trust the FDA to test things out and make sure it is safe for us to a certain extent, but I’m not just gonna be open to be the first one in line.”