Watch Live: Ochsner healthcare leaders give the latest COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 11, Ochsner healthcare leaders held a media briefing at 1:15 p.m., to provide a COVID-19 update.

As of today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System.

According to Ochsner healthcare leaders, 946 of these patients are unvaccinated.

Currently, 14 patients hospitalized are pediatric patients, one patient is under the age of one.

 8/10/20218/9/20218/8/20218/7/20218/6/20218/3/2021
Baton Rouge818279818377
Bayou11211710511210183
Greater New Orleans385395366372359299
Lafayette146146144140131131
North Louisiana106104100907952
Northshore/Hancock Miss.233230214208194179
TOTAL1063107410081003947821
Information from Ochsner Healthcare System

The average age of hospitalized covid patients for adults is 55.4 years old and for children, the average age is 5.5 years old.

COVID-19 Test Volumes and Percent Positivity

  • For the week beginning August 8, Ochsner has administered 15,884 COVID-19 tests
    • 19.6% of those were positive
  • 3,096 of these tests were for patients ages 0-19
    • This patient population has a 23.4% positivity rate

