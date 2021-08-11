Watch Live: Ochsner healthcare leaders give the latest COVID-19 update

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 11, Ochsner healthcare leaders held a media briefing at 1:15 p.m., to provide a COVID-19 update.
As of today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System.
According to Ochsner healthcare leaders, 946 of these patients are unvaccinated.
Currently, 14 patients hospitalized are pediatric patients, one patient is under the age of one.
|8/10/2021
|8/9/2021
|8/8/2021
|8/7/2021
|8/6/2021
|8/3/2021
|Baton Rouge
|81
|82
|79
|81
|83
|77
|Bayou
|112
|117
|105
|112
|101
|83
|Greater New Orleans
|385
|395
|366
|372
|359
|299
|Lafayette
|146
|146
|144
|140
|131
|131
|North Louisiana
|106
|104
|100
|90
|79
|52
|Northshore/Hancock Miss.
|233
|230
|214
|208
|194
|179
|TOTAL
|1063
|1074
|1008
|1003
|947
|821
The average age of hospitalized covid patients for adults is 55.4 years old and for children, the average age is 5.5 years old.
COVID-19 Test Volumes and Percent Positivity
- For the week beginning August 8, Ochsner has administered 15,884 COVID-19 tests
- 19.6% of those were positive
- 3,096 of these tests were for patients ages 0-19
- This patient population has a 23.4% positivity rate