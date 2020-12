METAIRIE – Ochsner Health is streaming video of frontline workers receiving the first COVID-19 vaccines this morning.

The first doses of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in New Orleans over the weekend.

.@LouisianaGov is speaking to an @OchsnerHealth pharmacist who will give some of the first vaccines and saying hello to some of the first workers who will get the COVID vaccine in a few minutes. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/8WqUD10vCN — Christina Stephens πŸŽ„πŸ˜· (@CEStephens) December 14, 2020

Greater New Orleans Lead Public Health Official Dr. Joseph Kanter said today “will begin a months-long process of delivering and administering vaccines across the state, building the herd of immunity that will bring our lives back to normal.”