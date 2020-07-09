VIRAL VIDEO: COVID-19 through the eyes of a four-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Newly released data shows, the state is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to Coivd-19.

"We have lost all the gains we made in June and are now seeing numbers that rival our peak back in April."

Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced, there are five settings where we are seeing major outbreaks.

"With the known outbreaks that we have been able to pinpoint. A majority are associated with bars but when you look at the number of cases, it's food processing that dominate those numbers" said Gov. Edwards.

The list includes things like bars, industrial settings, restaurants, and colleges and universities.

"We're now seeing a lot of the virus circulating across the state being that age group and that present a risk to everybody else who's in a higher risk group” said Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health

That new data comes as a result of contact tracing.

"It represents likely a significant underestimation of these different settings in the overall cases" said Billioux

There's now an extra push to ramp up testing at hot spot surge testing sites. The governor says, this is not what he expected to see at this point.

"No matter how you slice and dice the numbers, to put it bluntly, COVID-19 is probably more present, more rampant in Louisiana today than it's ever been" said Edwards.