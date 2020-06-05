This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Friday, June 05th was the highest daily case count Utah has seen since the start of the pandemic.

There were 11,252 positive cases of COVID-19. An increase of 439 cases from yesterday. There were also three more deaths reported for a total of 120.

State epidemiologist Angela Dunn said the majority of the case counts Friday are tied to an ongoing outbreak at a meat processing facility in the Bear River Health District.

“Many of the workers at this facility match the demographics of who we know are at the highest risk for infection. I expect to see additional cases of COVID-19 identified as part of this outbreak, both at the worksite and in the community,” Dr. Dunn said.

The total number of people tested is 232,197 This is an increase of 4,690 tests from Thursday.

There have been 870 people hospitalized since the pandemic started, which is an increase of 20 since yesterday. There are 114 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

RELATED: COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn

6, 788 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 are considered “recovered.” The health department defines a recovered person as a case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

For a closer look at hospitalization and mortality records click the link.

“It’s more important than ever that employers provide safe working environments for their employees, and have policies in place that not only allow, but encourage, employees to stay away from the workplace when they are sick,” Dr. Dunn added.

“For the rest of us, now is not the time to let your guard down. Social distancing is more important than ever, yet people seem to be taking it less seriously than ever. If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re moving about in public, wear a mask. It is up to all of us as individuals to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.”

A look at cases county by county on June 05:

RELATED: Here’s Utah’s latest plan to deal with the pandemic, Utah Leads Together 3.0

Utah now is tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 100 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. During a press conference on Thursday last week, it was announced that 41 residents and 17 employees at a Salt Lake VA home tested positive for the virus.

Salt Lake City, Bluff and Mexican Hat are the only cities still in the “orange/moderate” risk phase, the rest of Utah is in the”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening.

Click the link for more on what the yellow phase of reopening looks like.

Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order May 28th updating guidelines for the low health risk designation under Utah’s phased health guidance plan.

If you have any of the following six symptoms, you should seek testing:

fever cough shortness of breath sore throat muscle aches loss of taste or smell

The state’s checking, contact tracing app is designed to help Utahns slow the spread of COVID-19. Read more about the app, “Healthy Together” here.

There is a need for blood donations. The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a community blood drive this week.

Flatten the curve

Utah public health officials say the “epidemic curve status” looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.

Find more info at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/.

*The actual number of people tested for COVID-19 in Utah is considerably higher than the numbers in this report because some large private laboratories are not yet reporting negative results to public health.

**Case data: As of 4/15, case data are displayed by the both the date the first positive laboratory result (FPLR) is reported to public health and the self-reported symptom onset date. Previously this was reported by the first day a person was reported (through laboratory results or contact tracing) to public health. The FPLR date will provide a more stable estimate of the new cases reported to public health, however, there will be small differences in cases by date as public health receives additional information. Onset date is taken preferentially from the following dates when available: 1) self-reported date of first symptoms, 2) date diagnosed by a clinician, 3) date first positive specimen was collected, 4) first report to public health. The actual number of cases in Utah is higher than what is reported due to mild cases not feeling ill enough to seek care, clinician judgement for testing, and expanding laboratory capacity.

*** The number of recovered persons is estimated by the number of cases whose first posititve laboratory test was reported at least 21 days ago, excluding deaths.

Other top stories: