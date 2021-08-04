UMMC leaders discuss hospital’s response to Delta variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) leaders will hold a news conference on Wednesday, August 4, to answer questions about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the hospital’s response.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader; and Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer and COVID-19 incident manager, are expected to attend the news conference.

As Mississippi’s only Level I trauma center, UMMC is caring for many patients sickened by COVID-19.

In July 2021, UMMC leaders announced a new policy in July that requires anyone who works or learns in a UMMC-controlled space to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, or wear an N95 masks. The policy went into effect on July 26, 2021.

