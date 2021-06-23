Summer break gives people the chance to get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports nearly 16,000 Louisianans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since Thursday.

The summer break is giving more people a chance to get out and get the shot.

Resident Linda Sibley said, “It’s wonderful because I get to do more with my son, my daughter, and grandkids. I’m ready.”

LDH has seen a recent surge of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

I wanted to find out why more people are getting the COVID-19 shot so I visited Oschner’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic here in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Ochsner Supervisor Community Vaccine Clinics Annette Martijn said, “We have seen a lot of people come and bring their kids, which is awesome because we want to make sure everyone comes back to school safely.”

Summer break provides parents with the time to get their child vaccinated, unlike before.

Martijn said, “Typically with a lot of our Tuesday and Friday clinics, we see parents come in with the kids, which you don’t see much of in the community setting.”

Today many teachers were also out getting their shot.

Retired educator Lisa Watts said, “They see us getting vaccinated and believing in the vaccine. So it may encourage them to do the same.

They said it keeps them protected in the classroom, allows them to travel for vacations and to visit family this summer.

Retired Educator Bradley Watts said, “We always love to travel. We’d take day trips and, of course, my Disney shirt shows we love to go to Disney. We have family coming in this week from Texas so it’d be good to see them.”

Healthcare workers said incentives like the governor’s ‘Shot At A Million’ is just the icing on the cake.

Lisa Watts said, “I absolutely hope I’m one of the governor’s million-dollar lottery winners. I absolutely want that, but I already got my first dose before any of this came out.