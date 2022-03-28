BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 198 new cases and 10 new deaths on Monday, March 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,044 and the total number of deaths to 17,086.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 20 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 89 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.