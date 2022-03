BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 184 new cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday, March 17, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,793 and the total number of deaths to 16,981.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 172 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.