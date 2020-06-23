Results in from Troup County Jail mass testing for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Following an all-day COVID-19 testing event at the Troup County Jail, the Georgia Department of Public Health has released the results of the tests for both employees and inmates.

As previously reported, inmates were given the option to refuse getting tested. The event comes as Troup County becomes one of several Georgia counties with the number of cases rapidly increasing week by week.

The latest update from the GaDPH showed that Troup County reported more than 1,000 positive cases on June 22.

Now, with the testing complete for the almost-400 inmates and around 50 staff, here are the results: