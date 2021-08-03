One local leader speaking out on social media to urge people to get the COVID vaccine

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has lost a number of well-known community members to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Now this most recent spike in cases has prompted at least one local figure to speak out.

Carol Roberts, president and CEO of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, is urging residents to take a moment and watch her video she posted on the Chamber Facebook page.

“Just yesterday myself and the community lost a very near and dear friend to covid,” Roberts said. “I’m here today to ask you to please consider vaccination.”

Roberts said she is turning her hurt into a mission.

“Let’s not wait until the government imposes restrictions on us,” She said. “We shouldn’t have to be told to protect ourselves.”

The latest reports from the CDC show on Sunday there were 21,683 new cases in Florida. That is the highest recorded single day count throughout the entire pandemic. There were also 108 deaths across the state. This is the highest count since March 2021.

Doctors across the state are calling these staggering numbers and saying Florida leaders need to take action.

According to the Florida Department of Health, only 44 percent of Bay County’s population is fully vaccinated.

Roberts says this is not enough. Several others seem to agree, praising her message on social media.

“Please consider doing it for everyone around you,” Roberts said.

But Roberts knows her voice can only do so much. Now residents have to take responsibility for their actions.

“I ask this respectfully,” she said. “I know everyone has an opinion on the subject but again folks it’s all we’ve got.”

She hopes her decision to speak up motivates others to do the same.