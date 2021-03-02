Ochsner Health holds virtual briefing on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, distribution plans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Monday, Ochsner Health hosted a virtual media briefing to discuss the emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ochsner health professionals say they will continue with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations as they receive them; and as they wait on Johnson and Johnson’s shipment for distribution.

“If we do get J&J allocation, we will obviously add it quickly to the schedule of new locations to administer that also,” Ochsner’s System Centers of Excellence and Service Lines CEO Dawn Pevey said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), like the other COVID vaccines, Johnson & Johnson is 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“If we receive notice of shipment tomorrow, which means we probably won’t get it until Wednesday, we can start vaccinating on Thursday,” Pevey stated.

LDH says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more durable.

“It’s stable up to three months refrigerated and stable up to two years if it’s frozen at minus 20 degrees celsius,” System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention Dr. Katherine Baumgarten added.

Ochsner’s System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Dr. Sandra Kemmerly says it’s important to remember that all the vaccines are safe, extremely effective and they prevent death from COVID.

LDH says Louisiana has lost 9,608 residents to COVID.

“Where there are nuances between the vaccines, it’s our recommendation that everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated with the vaccine that becomes available to you; and not necessarily try to select one over the other because vaccination is the key not necessarily at this point which preparation that you get,” Dr. Kemmerly added

For Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center vaccination scheduling call (855) 206-9675.